Sullivan: U.S. calls for Zelensky and Xi Jinping to talk directly

The United States believes that a potential conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will help to better familiarize China with Ukraine’s point of view on the war unleashed by Putin.

This was stated on Monday during a press briefing by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We encouraged President Xi to talk to President Zelensky because we believe that China and President Xi personally need to hear the Ukrainian point of view directly, not just the Russian vision of this issue," the Biden adviser said.

He clarified that the United States had, in fact, advocated for this conversation to take place, and had done so in public as well as privately.

At the same time, Sullivan said that the US administration had contacted its Ukrainian counterparts on Monday. According to him, Kyiv has not yet received any official confirmation of a phone call from China.

In this context, the White House official expressed hope that the contact would take place and that China's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine would be more balanced.

"We hope that this will continue to deter them (the Chinese side - ed.) from choosing to provide military assistance to Russia," Sullivan said.

