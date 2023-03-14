United States has extended right to stay in country for refugees from Ukraine

The White House has extended the right to stay in the country for displaced persons from Ukraine who were forced to flee to the United States due to the full-scale invasion of Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "Radio Svobodа".

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has clarified that this refers to those Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members who arrived in the United States before the opening of the Uniting for Ukraine assistance program.

It has been reported that currently, displaced persons from Ukraine have automatically received a two-year permit to stay in the country. American organizations involved in resettlement of the newcomers estimate the number of Ukrainian citizens with "annual right" to reside in the United States at about 20 thousand people.

Earlier, the United States launched the Welcome Corps project, which will allow Americans to directly support refugees from Ukraine.

