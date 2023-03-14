More than 170 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are still dangerous because of mines and shells, - Zelensky

Most of the mined area is farmland, and Ukraine is looking for ways to speed up humanitarian demining and increase cooperation with partners.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his vіdeo appeal.

"Today we also discussed humanitarian demining, which is vital, literally. As of now, more than 170 thousand square kilometers of our territory remain dangerous due to enemy mines and unexploded shells," he said.

The President noted that a significant part of this territory is the land of Ukrainian farmers that was cultivated.

"So today we discussed how to intensify this work: to speed up humanitarian demining, to increase cooperation with partners. We also discussed how to support our farmers. The second sowing season has already begun during the full-scale war," Zelensky added.

He emphasized that last year, the heroic efforts of Ukrainian farmers and all workers in the agricultural sector made it possible to preserve Ukrainian agricultural production - Ukraine's global role as a guarantor of food security.

The Head of State thanked everyone who contributed to this area, and the government is already working on appropriate steps to support the industry.

