AFU repelled more than 100 attacks by occupiers in five directions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on March 14 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and eighty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Despite significant losses, the enemy continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

The Russian Federation uses terror tactics, indiscriminately shelling populated areas, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 5 rocket attacks, in particular, on civil infrastructure facilities in the Sumy and Donetsk regions. There are dead and wounded civilians. Also, the enemy carried out 35 airstrikes and launched 76 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The level of missile threat remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: Russian aggressor is conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. Works on the engineering equipment of enemy positions in the border areas of the Belgorod region are ongoing. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Myhalchyna Sloboda, the Chernihiv region, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Esman, Starykove, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, and Krasnopillia, the Sumy region, and Strilecha, Hlyboke, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, and Kindrashivka in the Kharkiv region.

The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. It led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianikyvka, Nevske, Chervopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, and Berestove settlements. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne, Novoselivske of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk, and Spirne of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. Our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, and Ivanivske settlements. In particular, Bondarne, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Predtechine, Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

Read more: AFU repelled 102 attacks by occupiers in five directions, - General Staff

In the Avdiivka, Mariiinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netaylove, Mariinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar settlements. Areas of more than 15 settlements near the contact line were hit by enemy shelling. Among them are Kamianka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of more than 50 settlements near the contact line, including Olhivske, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kachkarivka, Novosilka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Kherson, and Komysany of the Kherson region, were shelled.

During the day, our aircraft made 10 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. And units of missile troops and artillery hit 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, 3 ammunition warehouses, and 4 means of radio-electronic warfare of the invaders during the day.