Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 160,540 people (+740 per day), 3,484 tanks, 2,519 artillery systems, 6,789 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 14, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 160,540 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.03.23 are approximately :

personnel - about 160,540 (+740) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3484 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6789 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 2519 (+16) units,

MLRS- 495 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 260 (+1) units,

aircraft - 304 (+0) units,

helicopters - 289 (+0) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 2120 (+11),

cruise missiles - 907 (+0),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5367 (+13) units,

special equipment - 256 (+5)

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.