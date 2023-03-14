ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9180 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
533 1

Yesterday, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 14 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, March 13, Russian invaders killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On March 13, the Russians killed 3 residents in the Donetsk region: 2 in Kostiantynivka and 1 in Avdiivka.

Another 14 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: Night in Donetsk region: shelling of Mariinka and Kurakhove, rocket attack on Lyman, - RMA. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 14 people were injured, - RMA 01

Author: 

victims (1061) Donetsk region (4535) Pavlo Kyrylenko (375)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 