Yesterday, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 14 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, March 13, Russian invaders killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On March 13, the Russians killed 3 residents in the Donetsk region: 2 in Kostiantynivka and 1 in Avdiivka.

Another 14 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

