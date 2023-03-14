925 children have been injured since the start of the full-scale invasion, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of March 14, 2023, more than 1,399 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

"According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 464 children died and more than 935 were injured of various degrees of severity.

On March 13, a 7-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Solonchaky, Mykolaiv region," the message reads.

These numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 446, Kharkiv region - 273, Kyiv region - 123, Kherson region - 94, Zaporizhzhia region - 87, Mykolaiv region - 84, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 66, Dnipropetrovsk region - 66.