Enemy wants to break us, but nation of volunteers is invincible, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny congratulated the volunteer soldiers on the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer.

He posted words of gratitude on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

"Dedication. Determination. And a sincere desire to protect the Motherland. Every day. Every second. Ukrainians demonstrate to the whole world what it means to be a volunteer. First of all, in heroic battles on the front lines. In round-the-clock volunteer work. Help in the rear. At the call of the heart, for the sake of victory. The enemy wants to break us, but the nation of volunteers is invincible. Today, more than ever, we are all united and fighting for our independence. Happy Ukrainian Volunteer Day!" said Zaluzhny.

As reported, today Ukraine celebrates Volunteer Day.

