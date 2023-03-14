Troops of Russian Federation will no longer be able to advance in south, in direction of Zaporizhzhia, they are more ready for defense than for attacks, - OC "South"

The Russian occupiers will no longer be able to advance in the southern direction.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Security and Defense Forces, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"They will not be able to advance in the south. First of all, even the geography of our country foresees additional obstacles for them - water ones. These are the Dnipro, the Dnipro estuary. They already tried to advance in the direction of the islands, but they did not succeed in this task. So, over the past day, we worked quite effectively, destroyed eight pieces of equipment, including the one they brought to these islands, trying to deploy their observation points there. Also, their presence was reduced by at least 14 Ruscists. Therefore, they are trying to take positions on these islands if only to see what the Defense Forces of Ukraine are preparing for," she explained.

According to Humeniuk, the concentration of Russians in the Zaporizhzhia direction shows that the invaders are ready for defense rather than for any active attacks.

