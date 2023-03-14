Grain agreement was extended on previous terms for 60 days, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

On March 14, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Hrushko announced that the grain agreement was extended for 60 days on the previous terms.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"The grain agreement has been extended for 60 days, its package nature has been confirmed," the deputy minister said.

He also noted that Russia "will persevere in ensuring that all obligations regarding the grain agreement are fulfilled."

Read more: Russia agrees to extend "grain deal" for 60 days - Russian Foreign Ministry