Occupiers in Donetsk direction somewhat exhaled and reduced number of assault actions, - Defense Forces

The Russian invaders in the Donetsk direction have reduced their activity, as they have suffered significant losses and lack ammunition.

This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavria direction, Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivsky, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Actually, the enemy has breathed its last. If we compare last week, the enemy has significantly reduced the number of assaults, the number of shelling. If it was measured in hundreds per day (assaults) and about 600 shellings, then today it is somewhat less. In a day - up to 30 assault actions, and shellings per day reach 200-250, at night - 100-120 shellings. Assault actions range from 2 to 7-9 assault actions. This is Avdiivka-Mariinka...", he noted.

According to Dmytrashkivskyi, the Russian occupiers have recently suffered significant losses and are experiencing "artillery hunger".

"There is a lot of talk about the lack of ammunition, 'artillery starvation', (the occupiers) have a limit set for today that they cannot exceed. If they exceed, they will be without ammunition the next day. And this is not only a problem for Prigozhin, who says that he they do not give ammunition, this is a general problem in the Russian army. The enemy, in my opinion, has already exhausted itself somewhat and does not have the power it had previously. This is the Donetsk direction," he added.

