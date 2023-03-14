Over 500 residents of Zaporizhzhia region are being held in Russian captivity, - Mayor Fedorov

The Russian occupiers are holding captive more than 500 residents of the Zaporizhzhia region. Among them are officials and representatives of local self-government bodies.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, more than 500 people are in captivity from the temporarily occupied (territory) of Zaporizhzhia region... Of them, no more than 50 are employees of local self-government bodies," he said.

Fedorov noted that the occupiers began to transport prisoners from one place to another. Previously, prisoners were kept near Vasylivtsi, but now they are being taken to Melitopol and the occupied Crimea.

Read more: Shoigu instructed Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation to double production of high-precision weapons