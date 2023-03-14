In occupied Crimea, pace of mobilization is increasing and panic is growing, - Center of National Resistance

The so-called partial mobilization of the Kremlin in the occupied Crimea is increasing its pace. In the cities of the peninsula, summonses are increasingly being handed out.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET informs.

"Despite the promises received by the collaborator Aksyonov from the Russian government that there will be no mass mobilization in Crimea, the number of summonses on the streets of Crimean cities is increasing. At the same time, panic is growing among collaborators and Russians who have moved to Crimea," the report says.

Russian business, which has been on the peninsula since 2014, is also preparing for evacuation. This especially applies to the hotel and restaurant business, the season of which failed last year and, obviously, there will be no demand in this business either.

