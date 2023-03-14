Putin complained that he was being led by nose all this time

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, visited the aircraft factory in Buryatia and told the workers that the West had deceived him, and Russia had been trying to resolve everything peacefully all this time.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian propaganda agency "RIA Novosti".

"First, the problem of Crimea arose, and we could not help but support the Crimeans. Then the problem of Donbas arose. For eight years, we have been trying to persuade our so-called partners to resolve the problem of Donbas peacefully. Now it turns out that they simply led us by the nose, deceived us, they are not ashamed to talk about it directly in public," the dictator said.

After that, he told the workers that all the problems started after the collapse of the USSR and that from that moment the West was shaking Russia in every possible way, creating a fifth column inside the country.

