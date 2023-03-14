ENG
Defensive operation in Bakhmut direction is key to stability of defense of entire front, - Zaluzhny. PHOTOS

The defense of Bakhmut is of paramount strategic importance for deterring the enemy.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET informs.

"I respect the strength, bravery and indomitability of our soldiers in Bakhmut. The defensive operation in this direction is of paramount strategic importance for deterring the enemy. It is key to the stability of the defense of the entire front. Thank you to every defender who gives a worthy rebuff to the invaders and brings the victory of Ukraine closer." - says the commander-in-chief.

