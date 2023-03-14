Russians are massively shelling occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia in order to intimidate population, - Fedorov

Russian troops are massively shelling the occupied territories of the Melitopol district in order to intimidate the population.

Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"At the end of last week, for the first time, the enemy massively shelled the temporarily occupied territories. There were more than 10 sorties from the northern part of Melitopol, there were hits in the southern part of the city, the surroundings and on the coast of the Molochny Lyman. The enemy is deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure and intimidating the population," he said.

The head of the city added that there had been shelling before, but not so massively.

According to him, the invaders are preparing to evacuate the traitors.

"There are harbingers of the fact that they are preparing an evacuation, but we do not see such actions en masse. For now, it is local," Fedorov added.

