Enemy does not stop trying to capture Bakhmut, constant positional battles continue, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 03/14/2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"384 days of Russian large-scale invasion continue. The Russian aggressor is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. The enemy does not stop trying to reach the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

During the day, the enemy launched 30 air strikes and 8 missile strikes, one of which hit the city of Kramatorsk. A three-story residential building was damaged, there were dead and wounded among the local population. The occupiers launched another rocket attack on the city of Zatoka, Odesa region - one of the buildings of the children's educational institution "Zolota Rybka" was damaged by the fragments of the rocket. There were no victims or losses among the local population. Also, the occupiers launched more than 33 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. The level of missile threat remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy continues the engineering equipment of the terrain in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. And on the territory of the Belgorod region, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are holding groups of troops for demonstration actions, in order to prevent our units from being transferred to other directions. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Arkhipivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos and Yeline in the Chernihiv region, Ukrainy, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Romashkove, Bachivsk, Starykove, Volfyne, Hrabovske and Porozok in the Sumy region, as well as Huriiv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Hraniv, Hlyboke, Krasne, Bolohivka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna and Zapadne of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, during the current day, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. A number of settlements along the line of combat were hit by artillery shelling, namely: Dvorichna, Hrianikyvka, Masiutivka, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka, Luhansk region. The occupiers conducted an unsuccessful offensive in the direction of Bilohorivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the city of Bakhmut, where constant positional battles continue. At the same time, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Yagidne, Khromov and Orihovo-Vasylivka settlements. In particular, Nikiforivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Diliivka of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Nevelske, Novokalynove, and Mariinka. In particular, Berdychi, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Heorhiivka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Areas of settlements near the contact line, including Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Zarichne, Zaliznychne, Kamianske, Mariivka, and Novosilka of the Zaporizhia region, were shelled. Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske and Berehove of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the enemy, with the active support of the local occupying so-called "authorities", carried out filtering measures against the local population in the settlement of Abrikosivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. The reason for the searches of private houses, the inspection of mobile communication devices, personal laptops and computers was the attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the base of one of the units of the Russian army. As a result, 4 units of armored vehicles (IFV/SAU) and at least 15 occupants were completely destroyed. The number of wounded is being checked and clarified.

Over the past few days, an additional 1,000 enemy soldiers have been stationed on the territory of coastal camping sites and boarding houses in the city of Yalta, Donetsk region. In this regard, the nearest streets and the entire beach area were completely blocked, additional roadblocks were placed and the number of foot patrols was doubled. The equipment of engineering barriers and trenches and dugouts was noticed on the territory of the recreation bases in the immediate vicinity of the occupiers' bases. Also, the number of training firings from various types of weapons in the direction of the sea has been increased.

The aviation of the Defense Forces during the day struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.