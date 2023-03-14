Occupiers intensified construction of fortifications on Azov coast of Donetsk region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops are strengthening the area of the village of Yalta in the Donetsk region on the shores of the Sea of Azov, 25 km from the occupied Mariupol.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Over the past few days, about 1,000 additional enemy soldiers have been stationed on the territory of coastal camping sites and boarding houses in the city of Yalta, Donetsk region," the message reads.

As the General Staff informs, in connection with this, the nearest streets and the entire beach area were completely blocked, additional roadblocks were placed and the number of foot patrols of the occupiers was doubled.

"Equipment of engineering barriers and trenches and dugouts was observed on the territory of the recreation centers near the bases of the occupiers. Also, the number of training firings from various types of weapons in the direction of the sea increased," the message reads.

