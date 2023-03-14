Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed into American MQ-9 drone over Black Sea, - US Air Force

Today, March 14, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed into an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the European Command of the US Armed Forces, two Russian Su-27 fighter jets tried to intercept an MQ-9 drone of the US Air Force, which was conducting reconnaissance in international airspace, over the Black Sea today.

"At approximately 7:03 a.m. (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft engaged the MQ-9's propeller, forcing US forces to shoot down the MQ-9 in international waters," the statement said.

"Our MQ-9 drone was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and shot down by a Russian aircraft, resulting in the crash and total loss of the MQ-9. In fact, this dangerous and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash," - said U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hacker, commander of U.S. Air Force Europe and Africa.

He also stressed that US and allied aircraft will continue to conduct operations in international airspace despite such an incident. The American command added that such aggressive actions by the Russians are dangerous and can lead to miscalculations and unintentional escalation.

