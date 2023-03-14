EU may present an interim report on Ukraine’s readiness for accession negotiations by summer - Chentsov

Ukraine is demonstrating a "very good" pace on its way to the European Union, and it is extremely important for the Ukrainian diplomatic corps to quickly and efficiently carry out the work necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

About this in Brussels in an interview with Radio Svobodа was stated by the Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union Vsevolod Chentsov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I hope that this interim report, which the Commission is to submit (the date is not yet fixed, but it is likely to be somewhere closer to the summer), will allow us to record the proper dynamics, and within a few more months, which we will have until October, conditionally (...) we will be able to record, say, the full implementation of these conditions and that the implementation of these conditions will be enough to move to the next stage - to start negotiations," the diplomat emphasized.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the EU could not predict how long the negotiations would last, but noted that Ukraine wants to prepare for them properly and maximize the percentage of adaptation of the Association Agreement in order to "move at a pace".

In response to a clarifying question from Radio Svoboda about the law on the competitive selection of candidates for the positions of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (its reform is on the list of criteria that accompanied Ukraine's candidacy. - Ed.) and the Venice Commission's comments on it, the diplomat replied that it was "a matter of sovereignty, among other things."

"How will the Ukrainian Constitutional Court function? This issue is currently on the agenda of the highest-level dialogue. I think we will find the right way out of this situation, and we will be credited for fulfilling this criterion," Chentsov summarized.