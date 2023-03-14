Almost 100 thousand volunteers joined Territorial Defense Forces immediately after Russian invasion - Defense Ministry

In the first weeks of the full-scale Russian invasion, nearly 100,000 volunteers joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said during the telethon.

"A characteristic Ukrainian feature is that we have doctors of science, farmers, professional military, singers, people of creative and intellectual professions, and IT specialists in the trenches today. This speaks to the specifics of the Ukrainian people," she said.

Maliar reminded that in March 2014, the first group of volunteers left Maidan for the front.

"Today we have a story when the second wave of volunteers went to the front. It is February 2022. In the first weeks of the large-scale invasion, almost one hundred thousand volunteers joined the Territorial Defense, which is an integral part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," she said.

Maliar noted that there is no weaker sex in Ukraine today, as the entire Ukrainian nation is working for victory. "Ukrainians who volunteered for the army have actually become professional soldiers. They are confronting a powerful enemy in such a way that the enemy cannot realize its plans and goals," she emphasized.

As reported, every year on March 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer. The commemorative date was established by the Verkhovna Rada in 2017 to honor the courage and heroism of the defenders of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.