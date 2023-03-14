Bakhmut’s defenders are severely short of ammunition, which is why enemy is moving almost without obstacles in captured areas. VIDEO

The defenders of Bakhmut are severely short of ammunition. As a result, the enemy is moving freely in the captured areas of the city, 1-3 km from the front line. Ukrainian guns are active only in areas where there are breakthroughs.

This was stated in Facebook by Officer Oleksandr Proskurin (Leitecha), іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

He told and illustrated with a video the story of how the Ukrainian Armed Forces could not shoot down a T-90M "Proryv" tank worth $2.5 million.

It was spotted on March 12 in the eastern part of Zabakhmutka.

"After detection, artillery fire was launched, but due to the location behind the house (see video) and the severe shell hunger of ALL artillery systems defending this area, the target was not hit.

The nearest break was in the roof of a house. But he managed to stop the tank, and the crew took cover in the nearest building. The shooting is over, see the base above," the soldier said.

The information was passed on to the leadership, which gave them permission to use foreign weapons, the name of which Proskurin did not specify.

The next day, the fighters developed a plan to destroy the T-90M, but were unable to implement it because the leadership was forbidden to use the weapon due to its high cost.

Today, the defenders tried to hit the tank again, but only fired two rounds due to a technical malfunction.

"And this is just the tip of the existing shit! The enemy moves in the captured areas, at a distance of 1-3 km from the line of contact (hereinafter - the CL), without any obstacles!

Passenger cars, jeeps, gazelles, URALs, Tigers, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks. Even the s##t of the foresters (you may have already seen a video on DeepState of one of them accidentally getting hit by 82mm on the streets of Zabahmutka). BM-21 "Grad" arrived at a distance of 3.6 km to the CL (fortunately, they managed to drive it away and did not allow them to make a salvo)," Proskurin writes.

He emphasizes that there is a catastrophic shortage of shells: "It takes 5-7 shots to hit a target, and this is in a 'good year'. We know 75% of the enemy's main firing positions, command posts at the battalion company level, but they are sitting in the dumps! The guns are active only in the area where there are breakthroughs and assholes."

He reminds them that they have been promised "improvements" since February.

"Do not consider this post as a call to withdraw units from Bakhmut!!! We will fulfill our duty to the end, whatever it may be!" Proskurin summarized.

