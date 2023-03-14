Russians deploy 4 missile carriers to Black Sea, total volley - up to 28 "Calibers"

By the evening, Russia had deployed 17 warships, including 4 missile carriers, to the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, Natalia Humenyuk, head of the press center of the Operational Command "South", said this in a telethon.

"The enemy has already amassed 17 ships in the Black Sea, including 4 missile carriers, one of them underwater. This means that up to 28 Kalibr missiles are ready to launch," said Humenyuk.

She also noted that the enemy's tactics, when aviation works first and then missile carriers join in the Black Sea, may indicate the preparation of a missile strike, "but muscle play is not excluded."

Read more: Threat of missile attack is extremely high, Russians took 2 missile carriers into Black Sea, - OC "South" (updated)

At the same time, she pointed out that there is a powerful storm at sea, and the withdrawal of enemy missile carriers from their basing points may indicate preparations for a massive attack.

As reported, on the morning of March 14, there was one Russian missile carrier in the Black Sea, allegedly with four "Calibers".