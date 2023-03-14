Pentagon: Russian fighter jet sustained some damage in collision with US MQ-9 drone

One of the Russian Su-27 fighter jets involved in the incident with the US MQ-9 drone in the Black Sea was damaged.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"We continue to assess what exactly happened. But I think it was dangerous and unprofessional, given the actions of the Russian pilots, and their actions speak for themselves. According to our information, the fighter jets were dumping fuel on our drone and flew so close to it that they damaged the MQ-9's propeller," Ryder said.

"We estimate that the Russian aircraft was also damaged. We know that it was able to land - I won't say where exactly, but it demonstrates the dangerous and unprofessional work of these pilots," the US Defense Department spokesman added.

Ryder also emphasized that drones like the MQ-9 had been flying over the Black Sea region even before the full-scale war in Ukraine. "It's an important and busy international maritime transportation hub, so it's not unusual for us to fly in international airspace," he explained.

Read more: Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed into American MQ-9 drone over Black Sea, - US Air Force

As a reminder, on March 14, the US Air Force reported that a Russian Su-27 jet had hit a propeller of a US MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea, forcing US forces to shoot down the MQ-9 in international waters.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the American drone fell into the Black Sea because of its sharp maneuver, and that Russian fighter jets did not contact it.