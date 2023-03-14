US will continue flying in international airspace over Black Sea despite drone incident - White House
The United States intends to continue flying military aircraft in the Black Sea region, despite the incident with a Russian fighter jet and an American drone.
This was stated by a representative of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.
"If the message (from the Russian side - Ed.) was that they want to convince us to give up flights or operations in international airspace over the Black Sea, then it failed. That's not going to happen," a Biden administration official said.
"We will continue to fly and operate in international airspace over international waters. The Black Sea does not belong to one country," Kirby added.
To remind, on March 14, the US Air Force reported that a Russian Su-27 jet had hit a propeller of a US MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea, which forced US forces to shoot down the MQ-9 in international waters.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the American drone fell into the Black Sea because of its rapid maneuver, and that Russian fighter jets did not contact it.
