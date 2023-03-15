During day, enemy launched 12 missile strikes on Ukraine. More than 90 enemy attacks in 5 directions were repulsed, there are constant positional battles in Bakhmut, - General Staff

The three hundred and eighty-fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. During the day, the enemy carried out 40 air strikes, 12 missile strikes and more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

As noted, one of the rocket strikes hit the city of Kramatorsk - a three-story residential building was damaged, and there were dead and wounded among the local population. Another missile strike took place in the city of Zatoka, Odesa region - one of the buildings of the children's educational institution "Zolota Rybka" was damaged by the fragments of the rocket. There were no victims or losses among the local population. The enemy also launched a rocket attack on a civil infrastructure object in the settlement of Ivanivka, Kherson region. There are casualties among the local population and at least one private house has been damaged.

"The probability of further missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high," the General Staff notes.

It is also reported that the enemy's main objective during the past day was, as before, attempts to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To do this, he concentrated his efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtar areas. Our defenders repelled more than 90 enemy attacks in the indicated directions thanks to professional and coordinated actions.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions has not changed significantly. The enemy maintains a military presence near the state border of Ukraine, but the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. At the same time, the enemy continued to engineer terrain in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. During the past day, the enemy shelled the districts of Arkhypivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos, and Yeline in the Chernihiv region; 9 settlements of Sumy region: Ukraiinske, Znob-Novhorod, Seredyna-Buda, Romashkove Bachivsk, Starykov, Volfyne, Hrabovske, and Porozok, as well as 15 settlements of Kharkiv region. Among them are Guriiv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Hraniv, Hlyboke, Krasne and Bolohivka.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas with Ukraine to prevent our units from being transferred to other directions. Also, during the previous day, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupiers carried out artillery shelling of 4 settlements along the line of combat in the Kharkiv region (Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, and Krokhmalne); 7 settlements of Luhansk region: Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Zolotarivka, and Chervopopivka. Spirne and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region also came under fire.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the city of Bakhmut, where constant positional battles continue. At the same time, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Yahidne, Khromov, and Orichovo-Vasylivka settlements.

15 settlements of the Donetsk region near the contact line came under enemy shelling. Among them are Nikiforivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Kostiantynivka," the General Staff notes.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Nevelske, Novokalynove, Severne, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda, and Vodiane of the Donetsk region. Areas of 16 settlements of the Donetsk region were hit by enemy shelling: Berdychi, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Vuhledar, Paraskoviivka, Ocheretine, Orlivka, Pobeda, Prechistivka, and Neskuchne.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy conducted defensive operations. 17 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region, near which hostilities are taking place, were shelled. In particular, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, and Stepnohirsk. Primyske of Dnipropetrovsk region was also affected by the fire; Ochakiv, the Mykolaiv region, as well as 20 settlements of the Kherson region. Among them are Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske and Kherson.

