Enemy is trying to seize Bakhmut from several directions, - Ministry of Defense

The enemy is trying to capture Bakhmut from several directions, to surround it, the fighting continues.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday evening, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The enemy is actually trying to advance in several directions. Battles are not only taking place in Bakhmut, they are also taking place today in the Kreminna, Bilohorivka, and Spirne areas. Of course, Bakhmut is the epicenter. As for Bakhmut itself, the enemy is also trying to seize the city from several directions, to surround it," she said.

Malyar also reported on the significant successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, but added, "I am not sure that this can be announced now."

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that, in fact, offensive actions of the enemy are taking place along the entire area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group "Khortytsia".

"Ukrainian troops are doing absolutely everything they can to prevent the implementation of enemy plans," she said.

Malyar once again urged to trust the Ukrainian military, noting that the fighting continues and this "process is dynamic."