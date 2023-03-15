ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 161,520 people (+980 per day), 3,492 tanks, 2,528 artillery systems, 6,799 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 15, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 161,520 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.03.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 161,520 (+980) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3492 (+8) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles - 6799 (+10) units,
  • artillery systems - 2528 (+9) units,
  • MLRS - 502 (+7) units,
  • air defense equipment - 262 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 304 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 289 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2132 (+12),
  • cruise missiles - 907 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5377 (+10) units,
  • special equipment - 257 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

