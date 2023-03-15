In spring and summer, Ukraine faces tough fight. Problem of ammunition will be solved - Pentagon

The meeting in the Ramstein format will be devoted to urgent needs, in particular, ammunition for Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the representative of the US Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

According to him, a tough fight is ahead, especially in the spring and summer.

Ryder added that the United States will work with allies to deliver all necessary ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We continue to do our best to provide for Ukraine's needs in ammunition, air defense, and armor. ...You've heard Minister Austin and others say that we're committed to making sure that they (Ukrainians. - Ed.) have everything they need to succeed," he noted.

The general added that the Ramstein format meeting to be held today, March 15, will focus on urgent needs, including ammunition.

