Since September 2022, Ukrainian air defense has shot down up to 700 enemy missiles, - Ihnat

Since September 2022, the air defense forces of Ukraine have shot down up to 700 high-precision and long-range Russian missiles.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"After March 9 (another mass strike. - Ed.), up to 700 missiles were shot down by air defense, not counting kamikaze drones, more than 650 of them were also shot down," Ihnat emphasized. He noted that it is not about S-300 missiles and guided air missiles.

According to him, the occupiers used a huge strategic stockpile of missiles, striking the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

