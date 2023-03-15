Number of assaults by Russian Federation decreased, enemy lost its offensive potential, - Defense Forces

Russian invaders carry out night raids mostly in order to take away wounded and killed Russian military personnel.

This was stated by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivsky, on the broadcast of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"If we take a week ago, when the enemy used a large number of artillery shells, rockets, today it has decreased several times. The activity regarding offensive actions has also decreased several times," he noted.

According to Dmytroshkivsky, earlier there were 100 assaults per day, and as of today, the occupiers carry out from 2 to 9 assaults at night, and from 20 to 29 during the day.

"We are talking about assault actions, it is dangerous, it leads to casualties. Instead, the enemy has lost offensive potential. In the last week, when they stormed, they lost quite a large number of personnel. Quite a large amount of combat equipment that was used. They are very afraid of our artillery. That is why the equipment does not go to the battle line at night. They drive to a certain place and disembark infantry, usually a group of 10-15 men, sometimes a platoon, a company. This only happens during the day. Night sorties are devoted to collecting the wounded and killed. Night assaults are conducted in order to identify positions, firing points. In order to cover them with artillery during the day," he concluded.

