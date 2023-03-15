Supreme Court of Great Britain ruled in favor of Ukraine in case of Yanukovych’s three-billion dollar "debt".

The Supreme Court of Great Britain ruled in favor of Ukraine in the case of "Yanukovych’s debt" of $3 billion.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom today came to the conclusion that the arguments of the line of defense of Ukraine regarding coercion, which are based on the facts of threats of aggression from Russia, should be investigated according to the full procedure during an open session in an English court. By making this landmark decision more than seven years after Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine in an English court, the Supreme Court supported Ukraine's position, which Ukraine had already stated for many years in a row," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Russia insisted on a simplified procedure for considering its claim.

In March 2017, the High Court of London approved her petition, rejecting Ukraine's main objections and agreeing with the existence of her obligations under Eurobonds.

Now Russia has the burden of proving to the court that the threats did not influence Ukraine's decision to issue Eurobonds, which were later used by Russia as one of the weapons against Ukraine.

"The Supreme Court noted that Ukraine will succeed in this case, unless the contrary is proven, that Russian pressure did not play any role in Ukraine's decision to issue Eurobonds," the Ministry of Finance emphasized.