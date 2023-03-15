Ukraine should join NATO after victory in order to avoid new war, - Latvian Prime Minister Karins

The only way to guarantee that Russia can be kept under control will be the full accession of a liberated Ukraine to NATO along with all security guarantees.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Kristianis Karinsh.

According to him, Ukraine should join NATO after the war to avoid a new war.

"Of course, as long as hostilities continue, no one in NATO will seriously consider the possibility of including Ukraine, because that would immediately involve all of NATO in the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. But in the end, with our joint and unwavering support, Ukraine will achieve its goals," he emphasized.

According to Karinsh, the only way to guarantee that Russia can be kept under control is the full accession of a liberated Ukraine to NATO with all security guarantees.

"These guarantees will be important not only for Ukraine but also for all of Europe. We cannot expect that the leadership of Russia will change its course in the near future. However, we can guarantee that regardless of its (Russia. - Ed.) intentions, it will not be able to start a new war against its European neighbors," he added.

