199 bodies of those killed in Kyiv region have not yet been identified, - Nebytov

In the Kyiv region, 199 bodies of Ukrainians killed during active hostilities in the region remain unidentified.

This was announced by the head of the police of the capital region, Andrii Nebytov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We still have 199 unidentified people. In total, today we have found 137 bodies of Ukrainian civilians who were killed during active hostilities," he said.

Read more: Ukraine should join NATO after victory in order to avoid new war, - Latvian Prime Minister Karins