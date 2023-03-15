"Innovative solution" to problem of ammunition production will be sought at "Ramstein" - Austin

One of the topics of the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein-10" format will be the search for an "innovative solution" to the problem of ammunition production.

This was reported by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"So this Contact Group is focused on coordinating long-term support. We also need to find ways to get new supplies of munitions as well as air defense systems to Ukraine," he said.

According to the head of the Pentagon, in order to increase the production of ammunition, the participating countries of this Contact Group are joining together to "develop together an innovative solution to the problems of industrial production."

"And I am sure that we will continue to move forward to ensure that Ukraine's needs are met in the spring and beyond," Austin said.

He also emphasized that the partners should provide the Ukrainian troops with everything necessary for the further struggle, and the fulfillment of the commitments made by the parties should take place "to the full extent and quickly". In particular, the head of the Pentagon paid attention not only to the supply of the weapons itself, but also to spare parts and maintenance of the transferred equipment.