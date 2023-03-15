AFU leads rating of trust among institutions, Zelensky is in 6th place, - survey by Razumkov Center. INFOGRAPHICS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are the most trusted among social institutions - 95.8% of citizens trust them.

Andriy Bychenko, director of the sociological service of the Razumkov Center, announced this during the presentation of the results of the sociological survey, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Among social institutions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine enjoy the greatest trust of citizens - 95.8% trust them. Before the start of the active phase of hostilities, 68% of respondents expressed complete or partial trust in the Armed Forces. That is, the Armed Forces enjoy almost the full support of the entire society of Ukraine," he said.

Voluntary organizations (87.9%) and volunteer units (87.2%) also have a high level of support. The National Guard and the State Emergency Service have a trustworthiness of 85.7% and 85.4%, respectively.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky has the trust of 82.9% of respondents and ranks 6th.

Позитивний баланс довіри мають Міноборони, Служба безпеки України, Нацполіція, церква, ЗМІ, міські та сільські голови, Нацбанк та уряд.

Негативний баланс мають політичні партії, чиновники, судова система, комерційні банки, Прокуратура України, Верховна Рада, САП, НАБУ та профспілки.

The survey was conducted from February 23 to March 1. 2,020 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, Crimea and territories where hostilities are taking place. The survey method is a personal interview at the respondents' home.