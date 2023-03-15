ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10125 visitors online
News War
12 330 166

India urged G20 to turn its attention away from war in Ukraine and focus on global poverty

g20,група,індія,двадцяти

India’s representative at the G20 summit, Amitabh Kant, suggested that Europe has focused too much on helping Ukraine, neglecting global economic growth, poverty and debt issues.

He compared "one war" with the fact that 200 million people are below the poverty line, Censor.NET informs with reference to Sky News.

"It has affected nutrition, health, educational outcomes, people are stunted and exhausted, and we are only worried about one war between Russia and Ukraine. The world must move on, and Europe must find solutions to its challenges," - said Kant.

The publication reminds that India continues to buy Russian oil and refused to blame Russia for the war.'

Read more: "Innovative solution" to problem of ammunition production will be sought at "Ramstein" - Austin

Author: 

G20 (78) poverty (11) India (103)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 