India urged G20 to turn its attention away from war in Ukraine and focus on global poverty

India’s representative at the G20 summit, Amitabh Kant, suggested that Europe has focused too much on helping Ukraine, neglecting global economic growth, poverty and debt issues.

He compared "one war" with the fact that 200 million people are below the poverty line, Censor.NET informs with reference to Sky News.

"It has affected nutrition, health, educational outcomes, people are stunted and exhausted, and we are only worried about one war between Russia and Ukraine. The world must move on, and Europe must find solutions to its challenges," - said Kant.

The publication reminds that India continues to buy Russian oil and refused to blame Russia for the war.'

