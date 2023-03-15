ENG
Zelensky fired heads of Luhansk, Odesa and Khmelnytsky RMA - Haidai, Marchenko and Hamalii

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on the dismissal of the heads of three regional military administrations.

As reported by Censor.NET, the relevant decrees were published on the website of the Office of the President.

According to decree №149/2023, Serhiy Haidai was dismissed from the post of the head of the Luhansk RMA in accordance with the application submitted by him.

By Decree №150/2023, the head of state dismissed Maksym Marchenko, the head of Odesa RMA .

And by decree №151/2023, Serhiy Hamalii, the head of Khmelnytsky RMA .

