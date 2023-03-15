Enemy continues offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 15, 2023.

The message states: "The Russian Federation does not give up its intentions regarding the occupation of Ukraine, continues offensive actions, regardless of losses. The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk areas.

Due to the inability to defeat the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation uses terror tactics. It carries out shelling of populated areas, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

During the day, the enemy made 3 missile strikes, in particular, on the object of the civil infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv. The enemy also carried out 26 airstrikes and launched more than 23 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of further strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the formation of enemy offensive groups has not been detected. The training of units of the Russian occupation forces continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Hrinivka settlements of Chernihiv region; Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka, and Hrabovske in the Sumy region and Strelecha, Krasne, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne and Kolodiazne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Bilohorivka and Spirne settlements. Conducted artillery shelling of Dvorichna, Hrianikyvka, Kupiansk and Krokhmalne settlements of Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka - Luhansk region, as well as Kolodiazi, Siversk, Spirne, and Fedorivka - Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to storm the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka settlements. In particular, Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Predtechine, Oleksandro-Shultine, Kurdiumivka, Ozaranivka and Shumy of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Kamianka, Severne, Mariinka, and Vuhledar settlements. Kamianka, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Vremivika, Velyka Novosilka and several other settlements of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of settlements near the contact line, in particular, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region and Tokarivka, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson itself, were shelled.

Because of their own powerlessness, the occupiers are fighting with the civilian population on the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region. After effective fire damage on March 12-13 in areas of concentration of the enemy, and as a result of large losses, the invaders are intensifying regime measures in individual settlements. Russian occupiers usually travel in civilian cars taken from local residents. Also, on March 14, the movement of the column of occupiers towards the Crimea, together with the looted property, was noted.

In another settlement of the Kherson Region, the enemy is carrying out counter-sabotage measures. Justifying their actions, the villagers are accused of murdering a Russian soldier whose body was found.

During the day, the Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, this day our soldiers shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, 3 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 2 radar stations, an electronic warfare station and an anti-aircraft missile complex at the firing position.