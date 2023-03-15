Border guards in Bakhmut repelled two assaults by Russians, eliminated 5 and wounded 16 enemies

During the day, border units stopped the breakthrough attempts of two enemy assault groups in Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the State Border Service.

According to the SBS, border units on Tuesday, March 14, stopped the breakthrough attempts of two enemy assault groups. The Russians attacked one of the strongholds of our defenders during the day, and the other in the first half of the night. The skirmishes lasted for several hours, and in the end, the Wagnerites retreated without success.

Mortars of border guards targeted several concentrations of enemy infantry, which were concentrated near the contact line. And border snipers eliminated three invaders who were deploying a machine gun at a position.

"In general, during the day of combat work, the border guards neutralized 21 occupiers, of which 5 were killed and 16 were wounded," the State Border Service added.

