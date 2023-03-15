Talked about air defense and training of Ukrainian soldiers - Zaluzhny held conversation with chief of joint staff of French army Burkar

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny discussed with the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic Army General Thierry Burkar the strengthening of air defense and training of the Ukrainian military.

As Censor.NET reports, Zaluzhny reported this on Telegram.

"I talked about the state of affairs on the front line: the enemy's attacks do not stop along the entire front. Our defenders are heroically resisting the invaders - the situation is under control, despite the complexity. They also discussed the issue of strengthening air defense and training of the Ukrainian military. We agreed to develop cooperation and maintain dialogue in the future", wrote Zaluzhny.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces expressed gratitude to Burkar, the government and the entire people of the French Republic.

Read more: Border guards in Bakhmut repelled two assaults by Russians, eliminated 5 and wounded 16 enemies