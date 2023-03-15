NATO countries are ready to provide Ukraine with more air defense, armored vehicles and ammunition - Stoltenberg

NATO allies are ready to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, armored vehicles and ammunition.

This was stated by NATO following the meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took part in a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine on Wednesday (March 15, 2023), chaired by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. The discussion centered on the importance of continuing and increasing support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Russia's brutal war of aggression," the statement said.

During the meeting, as noted, the NATO Chief informed about the efforts of the Alliance and member states to quickly provide Ukraine with key capabilities, including more air defense systems, armored vehicles and ammunition.

Read more: Allies have provided Ukraine with about 150 billion euros of aid, of which 65 billion is military aid, - Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg emphasized that the work to increase NATO's defense industrial base "is critical to ensuring the policy of deterrence and defense, as well as to continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary," the Alliance's press service said.

As a reminder, on March 15, a virtual meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format was held, whose main purpose is to coordinate the efforts of the international community to provide military assistance to Ukraine.