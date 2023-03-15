Russians launched 3 missile and 26 air strikes on Ukrainian territory on March 15, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "Due to the inability to overcome the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Russian Federation is using terror tactics. It is shelling populated areas, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks, including on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. The enemy also carried out 26 air strikes and fired over 23 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The probability of further attacks throughout Ukraine remains high."

