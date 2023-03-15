It is not Ukraine’s responsibility to liberate territories of Moldova and Georgia from Russian forces, - Danilov

Georgia and Moldova must get rid of the influence and presence of Russian troops on their territories on their own.

This was stated by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with Radio Svoboda, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Georgians should do this. Moldovans should do it. If they believe that this territory directly belongs to them," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary called "strange" the position of the Georgian authorities, which, represented by President Salome Zurabishvili, recently stated that the future peace agreement on the end of the Russian war against Ukraine should include a clause stating that the Kremlin renounces the occupation of Georgian territories. "Then you say that it is not your territory, but say it publicly to the whole world. This Byzantium that has existed in politics for some time should be a thing of the past," Danilov said.

He noted that there will be no proper development in countries where Russia has its influence and military presence.

"An example is Moldova, occupied by the Russian Federation for a long period of time. We don't see that this territory will have any prospects for development until it is free of the Russian occupier. The example of Georgia. In 2008, when these terrorists entered the territory of Georgia and occupied a part of Georgia, the situation was the same. The territory is completely destroyed, it is not developing and will not have any prospects for development, because no one will invest in such territories where the territorial issue is not defined," Danilov said.