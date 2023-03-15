Russia uses at least five scenarios for abduction of Ukrainian children, - Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Gerasymchuk

Russia currently uses at least five scenarios for abducting Ukrainian children.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Gerasymchuk.

"The first scenario is when they (the occupiers - ed.) first kill the parents and then kidnap the child, who was with other adults in a shelter at the time. For example, in a basement in Mariupol," Gerasymchuk said during a single telethon.

The second scenario is when a child and parents are separated during the so-called filtration measures.

"During the filtration, parents are detained for various reasons or for no reason at all. Then they take the child, tell him or her that their parents no longer need him or her, that he or she will be adopted by Russian citizens or placed in a foster family, and that the parents will not come to see him or her again," she said.

The third scenario, according to Gerasymchuk, includes a situation where conditions in the occupied territories are completely unfit for living and the Russians offer parents to send their child to so-called "rehabilitation or rest" in Russian camps. This child is not returned back later.

The fourth scenario involves depriving parents of parental rights (or guardians of their right to custody) under the so-called "laws" of the occupation authorities and the subsequent transfer of the child to the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the fifth scenario, the Russians abduct a child directly from institutionalized care facilities.

"That is, they (the Russian Federation - ed.) do not approve humanitarian corridors for Ukraine, and we cannot take these children," Gerasymchuk said.

"They take away children's cell phones, deprive them of the opportunity to call their relatives and do not take their family contacts. This is done so that the child cannot report their whereabouts and we cannot find them," summarized the Commissioner, adding that several hundred Ukrainian children have been abducted or deported to Russia so far.

