Small advances of Russian army in Bakhmut come at "high price" - Milley

Russia has "small tactical successes" around the city of Bakhmut, but at a "high cost."

This opinion was expressed by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.

According to Milley, there is intense fighting in and around Bakhmut, but elsewhere on the front line there have been "significant exchanges of artillery, but neither side has gained significant maneuvering advantages."

Milley once again noted that Russian soldiers have been thrown into the war without "any synchronized coordination and leadership."

"Russia continues to brutally pay with lives and military equipment for its war of choice," he said.