ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4778 visitors online
News War
3 999 39

Small advances of Russian army in Bakhmut come at "high price" - Milley

бахмут

Russia has "small tactical successes" around the city of Bakhmut, but at a "high cost."

This opinion was expressed by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.

According to Milley, there is intense fighting in and around Bakhmut, but elsewhere on the front line there have been "significant exchanges of artillery, but neither side has gained significant maneuvering advantages."

Milley once again noted that Russian soldiers have been thrown into the war without "any synchronized coordination and leadership."

Read more: Talked about air defense and training of Ukrainian soldiers - Zaluzhny held conversation with chief of joint staff of French army Burkar

"Russia continues to brutally pay with lives and military equipment for its war of choice," he said.

Author: 

Bakhmut (803) Mark Milley (74)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 