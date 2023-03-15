Russia is running out of options to wage war in Ukraine and friends, - Austin

Russia is "exhausting its capabilities" to wage war in Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.

"Russia is forced to depend on Iran and North Korea, to use equipment from World War II. Therefore, Russia is running out of options and running out of friends," Austin said.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin "has had evidence for a year now that the United States and the Contact Group will support Ukraine's right to self-defense in the long term."

Read more: Meeting was "very productive" - Austin on Ramstein meeting

"But Putin still hopes that he will be able to exhaust Ukraine and wait us out. That is why we cannot retreat, and we will not retreat," he added.