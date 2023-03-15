Austin on Bakhmut defense: This is President Zelensky’s battle, and he will make decision to regroup or stay

It is up to the Ukrainian leadership to decide whether to regroup or stay and continue to defend Bakhmut.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"As for the importance of Bakhmut, I would point to the fact that this is President Zelensky's battle. And he will decide what is important and what is not important for his armed forces, either they should regroup or stay in Bakhmut. What I want to say is that if he gives the order to regroup at some point, it does not mean that the war is lost. It can only mean, and will mean, that he intends to maintain the advantage. And that's the key," Austin said after the 10th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, answering a question from journalists.

The Pentagon Chief "applauds the tenacity of the Ukrainian soldiers who did amazing things in Bakhmut". "The Russians have been working to take Bakhmut for about seven months or so, but they have not been very successful," Austin stated.

The US Secretary of Defense noted that allies and partners in the Contact Group "are generating combat capabilities that we believe will give them the ability to change the dynamics on the battlefield to go forward at some point." "When that happens, whatever they want to do in the future, I think the (weapons) platform and the training (of Ukrainian soldiers), keeping the equipment operational, will make a difference (on the battlefield)," the Pentagon Chief is convinced.