Russian invaders are transporting looted property in Kherson region to Crimea, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the behavior of Russians in the occupied part of Kherson region

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "Due to their own powerlessness, the occupiers are fighting the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. After effective fire damage to enemy concentration areas on March 12-13, and as a result of heavy losses, the invaders are stepping up security measures in certain settlements. The Russian occupiers usually travel in civilian cars taken from local residents. On March 14, a column of occupants was also observed moving towards Crimea, along with looted property.

In another village in Kherson region, the enemy is conducting counter-sabotage activities. To justify their actions, they accuse the villagers of killing a Russian soldier whose body was found."

