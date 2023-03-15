ENG
It is necessary to investigate whether collision of Russian plane with US drone was intentional - Milley

The United States does not yet know whether a Russian Su-27 deliberately hit an American drone over the Black Sea.

This was stated by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"Was it intentional or not? We don't know yet. We know that the interception was intentional. We know that the aggressive behavior was intentional, very unprofessional and dangerous," Milley said.

The General noted that the United States has absolute proof that the interception itself was very aggressive, but whether the collision itself was intentional "needs to be investigated."

He also refused to answer the question of whether the US considers the incident an act of war.

"As for the act of war, I'm not going to talk about it. Incidents happen, and obviously, we are not seeking an armed conflict with Russia," Milley explained.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also said that he plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

